Interstellar will be returning to cinemas this December for IMAX showings

For the last few days, there has been a bit of crazy fear mongering over the internet as rumours started to swirl suggesting that Paramount destroyed the IMAX prints for Interstellar and that this was the reason why the IMAX re-release of the film kept being delayed. Thankfully, as is often the case on the internet these days, that was just fake news.

Because Paramount has affirmed (through Variety) that Interstellar will be returning to cinemas later this year on December 6 for an IMAX debut. The Christopher Nolan sci-fi epic will be coming back to cinemas as a 70mm IMAX version, and that the delay was made so that the IMAX version could align with its home entertainment launch too.

Will you be heading to the movies in December to absorb Interstellar in all of its IMAX glory?