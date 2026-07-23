Interstellar was a key inspiration for Exodus' time dilation feature, says narrative director

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In Exodus, you're not just worried about enemy aliens, long-forgotten defence systems, and getting caught up in a meteor shower when you're flying through the stars. Some places you visit, and some journeys you take, will result in years vanishing off-screen, as the time dilation mechanic makes its presence known in the game's story. We've seen some sci-fi play with time shenanigans before, but it does seem like something that doesn't necessarily fit into a game.

To combat the challenges time dilation might bring in Exodus, its narrative director took a look at Interstellar, but also everything that goes into preparing for a voyage that can take minutes on a planet, but years back on your home world. "We drew a lot of inspiration from things like Interstellar. And one of the things we realized is, it's not just the journey. It's the preparation for the journey that becomes so important. Because you know how expensive it's going to be," Karpyshin told us in an exclusive interview at Celsius 232.

"We have to make sure that the emotional consequence of these journeys is set up before you go. And you understand what it's going to cost you. So because of that, we approached it a little bit differently than we initially thought. Whereas you don't go on Exodus a whole bunch of times in the game. Because every time you go, it's such a meaningful event," Karpyshin explained.

The BioWare veteran and Star Wars author added that the team at Archetype Entertainment had to adjust the storytelling of Exodus a little bit around this mechanic. But, the end result is something Karpyshin is very excited to see.

Check out the full interview for more details on Exodus, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Fate of the Old Republic, below: