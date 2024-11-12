Interstellar celebrates its 10th anniversary with a deluxe edition on Blu-ray

It's been 10 years since Christopher Nolan gave us his work based on hope and faith in humanity with Interstellar, a science fiction film in which a group of astronaut scientists search for a new home for our species ahead of the collapse of life on Earth.

The film was a brutal success around the world, especially for its realistic take on the science behind the recolonisation project and the solar exoplanets and black hole, while also tinkering with the laws of space-time that govern the universe, and now presents a limited 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition on Blu-ray to celebrate.

The edition features the Blu-ray and 4K versions on two discs, as well as a third bonus disc with over two hours of new content, including documentaries, panel discussions, trailer gallery and more. At the moment, there is no confirmed release date, but you can take a look at the contents of the Interstellar 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition in the image below.