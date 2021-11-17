Internet speed more important than number of bedrooms for homebuyers across the UK

HQ

The quality of your broadband or internet is something you can take for granted, and it's easy to forget just how important it is to life these days, that is until you find yourself with a poor download and upload speed.

But it seems like this is becoming a more widely realised fact as a recent survey has been conducted across the UK, polling over 290 estate agents to see just what homebuyers are searching for these days.

At the top of the list is still the size of the property, with 23% of buyers stating this is the single most important factor to them. But coming up as a close second is the broadband quality, with 20% of buyers exclaiming that this is the most important thing.

Also noted as important are the number of bedrooms (18%), the age of the property (10%), and whether it has transport links (9%), but the survey does give an insight into how priorities are changing for homebuyers over the years, with the effects of the pandemic also likely playing into this.

Thanks, BBC.