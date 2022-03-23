Internet Explorer is kicking the bucket this summer

HQ

We've known for a while that Internet Explorer's time on this Earth was coming to an end, as Microsoft revealed in a blog post last year that it would be discontinuing the browser. But, when exactly Internet Explorer would meet its demise remained unclear. Until now.

A bunch of new warnings have been popping up on desktops and revealing that Microsoft intends to end Internet Explorer's years of service on June 15, 2022, at which time Microsoft's more advanced browser, Edge will be pushed as the new norm for Windows users.

It is noted that in the warnings that it's the desktop application that's being retired in June meaning there's a reasonable chance some people may still get to use the browser for a little longer afterward, but with Microsoft also planning on updating PCs to scrub Internet Explorer away, don't expect it to be around much longer after that.

