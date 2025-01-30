Internet celebrities and influencers will drive Formula E cars in a special event in Miami

HQ

Formula E is looking to attract new followers by hiring internet celebrities and influencers in a special event in March, including Kun Agüero. This is an unprecedented event for Formula E, a competition created just ten years ago, using single-seat cars, similar to Formula 1, but all of them being electric.

It's a competition created to popularise the use of electric cars and show them its advancements. In fact, these electric cars are able to accelerate faster than Formula 1 cars, from 0 to 60mph (100 km/h) in 1.82 seconds. Since 2020, it has been given championship status by FIA.

Management of Formula E found that there was an almost two-month gap between ePrix in Yeda and (February 14/15) and Miami (April 12/13). They made a virtue of necessity and created Evo Sessions, which will take place between 5-6 March at the Miami International Autodrome.

In total, there will be eleven influencers, who will undergo an intensive training program to become Formula E drivers. Each will be paired with the 11 Formula E teams. So far, six influencers have been announced: influencer Brooklyn Beckham (son of David), ex-footballer Sergio 'Kun' Agüero, Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount, content creator Cleo Abram, influencer Vinnie Hacker and custom car builder Emelia Hartford. Collectively, they have 300 million followers. A documentary will be shot behind the scenes.

Formula E looks to cater younger audiences, digital natives

Formula E CEO, Jeff Dodds, defends this strategy as the Formula E viewership is usually digital natives, so "this is about providing some entertainment and a behind the scenes narrative, explaining what it's like to go from nothing to try and become a driver", as read in Motorsport.

"Far from diminish the credibility of the drivers, what you're going to see is just how elite those drivers are when some of these creators try to understand how to drive their car". Drivers and influencers will take turns at the wheel, and Dodds anticipates gaps in lap times of 20 to 30 seconds compared to professional drivers.

Evo sessions will be broadcast for free on different media channels, and it will be purely a exhibition event, not sanctioned by FIA. Possible car damages won't be factored into each team's cap for the season, either.