eFootball PES 2021

Internazionale FC and Milan AC to have fake names in PES 2021

Internazionale FC and Milan AC are now Lombardia NA and Milano RN as a result of licensing issues.

As you may remember, a few days ago Konami announced that it wouldn't renew the licenses for both Milan-based clubs, Internazionale FC and Milan AC, for this year's PES edition, eFootball PES 2021. Although both teams will remain unchanged in eFootball PES 2020, the two teams won't appear with the official names for this year's edition.

Recently, the Japanese company announced that the new names of the two Lombard teams will be Lombardia NA (Internazionale FC) and Milano RN (Milan AC). Although with different names, Konami makes it known that both teams will present the players with real names, while official logos and uniforms will be modified as PES no longer has the official license.

eFootball PES 2021

