International leaders react to Trump and Zelensky shouting match

The dramatic exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and United States President Donald Trump in the Oval Office has set off a wave of international responses, revealing deep divisions and steadfast alliances on the war in Ukraine (via Reuters).

While European leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a just and lasting peace, figures like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised Trump's stance, suggesting strength leads to peace.

Canadian and Australian leaders echoed unwavering commitments to Ukraine's sovereignty, while Russian officials seized on the spectacle, portraying it as a humiliation for Zelensky, adding fuel to the ongoing geopolitical fire. Here are some of the international leaders' reactions to the exchange: