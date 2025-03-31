HQ

The latest news on France . The conviction of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on charges of embezzlement has sparked strong reactions from politicians across Europe and beyond. You can read about Marine Le Pen being Pen banned from running for office here.

Le Pen was handed a five-year ban from holding public office, which ends her bid for the 2027 French presidency. While her supporters denounce the decision as a political attack, critics argue it reflects the ongoing erosion of democratic processes in Europe.

From far-right figures, who see the ruling as an affront to the will of the people, to left-wing factions that emphasize the importance of justice, the verdict has deepened divisions across the continent. Here are some reactions from international leaders: