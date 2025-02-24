International leaders react to German election results

HQ

Germany's national election marked a turning point, as the opposition conservative alliance, led by Friedrich Merz, claimed victory, setting the stage for a new government. The result dealt a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, while the far-right Alternative for Germany secured its best-ever performance, coming in second.

Merz, known for his pro-business stance and traditional conservative policies, will now face the challenge of forming a stable coalition. His victory signals a potential shift in Germany's approach to both domestic and European Union affairs, with expectations of a tougher stance on immigration and a stronger focus on economic competitiveness.



For a deeper dive into the key details of the election, check out our article on everything you need to know about Germany's elections on Sunday.



Meanwhile, as Germany prepares for a political transition, the international community is closely watching how the new leadership will shape the country's policies on key issues such as European Union cooperation, defense spending, and economic reforms. Here are some of the international leaders' reactions to the results: