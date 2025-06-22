International leaders divided over United States strikes on Iran

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Iran. The recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have sparked a wave of contrasting reactions worldwide. Israel hailed the decision as a bold step toward global security, while Iran condemned it as a breach of international law.
Meanwhile, Western leaders expressed concern over rising tensions, calling for dialogue and de-escalation. Countries across Europe and the rest of the world have echoed contrasting reactions worldwide. Below are some reactions from international leaders.