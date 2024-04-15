International Game Developers Association wants studio heads to do more to prevent layoffs

HQ

It seems like every week, or sometimes multiple times in a week, we're discussing a new lot of layoffs in the gaming industry. 2023 was dreadful for it, and it doesn't seem like this year is going to be any better.

With companies doing everything they can (apart from getting rid of executive bonuses, docking higher pay, etc.) to grow profit margins as much as possible on a quarterly basis, it seems like we're not going to see an end to layoffs anytime soon, but the International Game Developers Association has called for studio leaders to do better.

"The gravity of this situation and its impact on the industry cannot be overstated," wrote the IGDA (via Eurogamer). Studios are being called to "implement sustainable measures within their organisations to avoid unnecessary layoffs."

"To foster a resilient and thriving industry, studios must better plan for sustainable growth and stop driving talent away from their own companies and the greater industry. Together, we can navigate the current challenges facing developers and the industry at large with resilience and empathy while building a sustainable future for games and all those who create them."

As more and more jobs are lost, a lot of people are fearing for their futures within gaming. Where do you think the buck stops for this?