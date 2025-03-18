International Esports Federation reaches record-number of member nations

HQ

The International Esports Federation has revealed that it has expanded its ranks with an additional five members, pushing its total number of members to a record-breaking high. Following the inclusion of Botswana, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and Tanzania, the IESF now has 151 members around the world.

Speaking about reaching these heights, IESF general secretary Boban Totovski stated: "Welcoming these five nations into the IESF family is a proud moment for us. It reflects the continued expansion of esports and the dedication of national federations to providing opportunities for athletes and communities. We remain committed to supporting our members and working together to drive esports forward."

This push to include additional African members comes following the African Esports Championship, which was held in Casablanca last year. These new additions will be looking to help continue to grow and expand esports across Africa.