International break in September 2025: all UEFA matches for World Cup 2026 qualifiers

HQ

Right when September starts, the first international break of the season takes place, and called players meet with their national squads. In Europe, there will be two matchdays for World Cup 2026 qualifiers, matchdays 5 and 6 out of 10 (the qualifiers group stage ends in mid-November 2016).

This weekend, domestic leagues will stop for two weeks, and the following games will be played:

Matchday 5 of World Cup 2026 qualifiers

(Times in CEST, one hour earlier in the UK)

Thursday, 4 September 2025



Kazakhstan vs Wales (16:00)



Georgia vs Türkiye (18:00)



Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland (20:45)



Slovakia vs Germany (20:45)



Bulgaria vs Spain (20:45)



Lithuania vs Malta (18:00)



Netherlands vs Poland (20:45)



Liechtenstein vs Belgium (20:45)



Friday, 5 September 2025



Slovenia vs Sweden (20:45)



Switzerland vs Kosovo (20:45)



Greece vs Belarus (20:45)



Denmark vs Scotland (20:45)



Iceland vs Azerbaijan (20:45)



Ukraine vs France (20:45)



Moldova vs Israel 20:45)



Italy vs Estonia (20:45)



Faroe Islands vs Croatia (20:45)



Montenegro vs Czechia (20:45)



Saturday, 6 September 2025



Latvia vs Serbia (15:00)



Armenia vs Portugal (18:00)



England vs Andorra (18:00)



Republic of Ireland vs Hungary (20:45)



Austria vs Cyprus (20:45)



San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (20:45)



Matchday 6 of World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Sunday, 7 September 2025



Georgia vs Bulgaria (15:00)



North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein (18:00)



Luxembourg vs Slovakia (20:45)



Germany vs Northern Ireland (20:45)



Türkiye vs Spain (20:45)



Lithuania vs Netherlands (20:45 or 18:00)



Poland vs Finland (20:45)



Belgium vs Kazakhstan (20:45)



Monday, 8 September 2025



Kosovo vs Sweden (20:45)



Switzerland vs Slovenia (20:45)



Belarus vs Scotland (20:45)



Greece vs Denmark (20:45)



Israel vs Italy (20:45)



Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands (20:45)



Croatia vs Montenegro (20:45)



Tuesday, 9 September 2025



Azerbaijan vs Ukraine (18:00)



Armenia vs Republic of Ireland (18:00)



France vs Iceland (20:45)



Hungary vs Portugal (20:45)



Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria (20:45)



Cyprus vs Romania (20:45)



Norway vs Moldova (20:45)



Albania vs Latvia (20:45)



Serbia vs England (20:45)



When are the next international breaks?

There will be two more international breaks this year. The next one, between 9-10 October 2025. The last one, for the end of the group stage, between 13-18 November, 2025.