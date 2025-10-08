International break in October 2025: all World Cup 2026 qualifyier matches in Europe

HQ

The second International Break of the season takes place during this week and the next, as World Cup qualifiers games continue for European nations (in South America and Asia there will be friendlies). The penultimate group stage matchday for the qualifiers, this week could be decisive for nations aiming to go to World Cup 2026 in the USA, Canada, Mexico.

This weekend, domestic leagues will stop for two weeks, and the following games will be played:

Matchday 7 of World Cup 2026 qualifiers

(Times in CET, one hour earlier in the UK)

Thursday, October 9



Finland - Lithuania: 18:00



Malta - Netherlands: 20:45



Czechia - Croatia: 20:45



Austria - San Marino: 20:45



Scotland - Greece: 20:45



Faroe Islands - Montenegro: 20:45



Cyprus - Bosnia and Herzegovina: 20:45



Belarus - Denmark: 20:45



Friday, October 10



Kazakhstan - Liechtenstein: 16:00



Belgium - North Macedonia: 20:45



Iceland - Ukraine: 20:45



France - Azerbaijan: 20:45



Germany - Luxembourg: 20:45



Sweden - Switzerland: 20:45



Northern Ireland - Slovakia: 20:45



Kosovo - Slovenia: 20:45



Saturday, October 11



Latvia - Andorra: 15.00



Hungary - Armenia: 18:00



Norway - Israel: 18:00



Bulgaria - Turkiye: 20:45



Estonia - Italy: 20:45



Portugal - Ireland: 20:45



Serbia - Albania: 20:45



Spain - Georgia: 20:45



Matchday 8 of World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Sunday, October 12



San Marino - Cyprus: 15:00



Scotland - Belarus: 18:00



Netherlands - Finland: 18:00



Faroe Island - Czechia: 18:00



Denmark - Greece: 20:45



Croatia - Gibraltar: 20:45



Romania - Austria: 20:45



Lithuania - Poland: 20:45



Monday, October 13



North Macedonia - Kazakhstan: 20:45



Northern Ireland - Germany: 20:45



Slovenia - Switzerland: 20:45



Ukraine - Azerbaijan: 20:45



Swden - Kosovo: 20:45



Wales - Belgium: 20:45



Slovakia - Luxembourg: 20:45



Iceland - France: 20:45



Tuesday, October 14



Estonia - Moldova: 18:00



Italy - Israel: 20:45



Portugal - Hungary: 20:45



Andorra - Serbia: 20:45



Spain - Bulgaria: 20:45



Turkey - Georgia: 20:45



Latvia - England: 20:45



Ireland - Armenia: 20:45



When are the next international breaks?

The final international break of the year and the end of the group stage will be on 13-18 November, 2025.

After that, the draw for World Cup 2026 will take place on December 5, 2025, even if six spots will be undecided: the UEFA play-offs (for teams that finish second in their groups) will decided four qualified teams, and the inter-confederation play-offs will decided two other spots. They will happen between March 23-31, 2026.