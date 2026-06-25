International 2026: 12 teams remain in the European qualifier with four main event spots on the line

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While the premier Dota 2 tournament of the calendar year won't take place until mid August, between the 13th and the 23rd, partly due to the Esports World Cup event happening in a couple of weeks first, soon it will be time to pit the best teams from the world against one another to be immortalised in legend again.

For the moment, regional qualifiers are still underway, and to this end, the European region will be wrapping up its process this week, with 12 teams currently left in contention and yet only four The International slots available to fill.

Two of these slots will be filled this afternoon, as the Upper Bracket Round 3 matches will see the fixtures below taking place. It should be said that the winner scores a The Invitational ticket while the loser drops into the Lower Bracket for another attempt.



Team Spirit vs. Nigma Galaxy at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



Virtus.pro vs. Team Vision at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST



As for the Lower Bracket proceedings, the knockout action is still underway, with four teams to be knocked out tomorrow, two more on Saturday, and then two more following on Sunday, when the other two The International spots will be filled. While we'll return tomorrow to highlight the matches for the rest of the qualifier, you can see the current Lower Bracket Round 2 fixtures below, all happening on June 26.