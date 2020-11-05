Internal Gamestop TikTok competition rewards more work hours

You're watching Advertisements

Make a dance video, and be rewarded with more hours of work on Black Friday. This is the "fantastic" idea pitched to, and executed at the annual GameStop employee conference.

The competition is for store managers, who are encouraged to involve their employees, of course showing a lot of engagement. And it did work, the winning video with singing and dancing has more than 32 million views.

The price is perhaps not the most amazing, 2x Amazon Echo, 100$ Visa Gift Card, and then the more interesting part, "10 additional labour hours". Fantastic phrasing, that in plain language means that the store manager will be given a bonus to salary budget, enabling them to use 10 extra hours of work at Black Friday.

This underlines an existing, and well-known problem, under staffing, which is especially prevalent during times of heavy work loads. Considering GameStop has a hard time providing stores with proper staffing due to restricted budgets, overworking existing staff doesn't seem like a good idea, and logic would dictate to use extra staff at peak hours as it is, and especially on Black Friday.

In all fairness, TheGamer reports that the competition has been removed after this went public

We sure do hope that the store manager still got his Amazon Echos and the gift card.