Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet star went through a "bootcamp" to ignore hate

While the reveal of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was met with excitement from most of the people watching The Game Awards last year, Naughty Dog's upcoming sci-fi adventure didn't charm everyone. Some went so far as to critique the appearance of the lead actor Tati Gabrielle.

It seems that after The Last of Us: Part II drew the ire of a certain aspect of the gaming community, Naughty Dog is aware of potential backlash, and has informed Gabrielle of it. "Neil [Druckmann]'s been bootcamp-ing me," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I know Troy's experience, I know Ashley's experience...I know Laura Bailey's experience."

Laura Bailey faced the most vitriol of all thanks to her being the voice actress for Abby in The Last of Us: Part II. Gabrielle also revealed she's beginning to face some hate already and has seen it. "I got a lot of love, but there was a lot of hate over me being a woman, me being a woman of colour, me having my head shaved, all these things that I didn't even actually initially see — I'm out of the social media zeitgeist for that reason," she said. "But once I did, Neil was like, 'Ignore it. No matter what, me and you, we're going to make something beautiful. We're going to make something that we're proud of.'"

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet marks the first time Gabrielle is leading a video game on her own, but she is already connected with video games, as she plays Nora in HBO's The Last of Us, and will play Jade in the upcoming Mortal Kombat II movie.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet doesn't currently have a release date.