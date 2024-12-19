Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has the 'deepest gameplay ever seen from Naughty Dog'

HQ

During the Game Awards, Naughty Dog finally unveiled their new IP, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, but that teaser didn't offer anything resembling gameplay. Therefore, we can only speculate on how it feels to play the game, which incidentally has no release window.

However, director Neil Druckmann promises via the PlayStation Blog that we can expect gameplay that goes a little deeper than in the studio's other games.

More specifically, he promises "the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog's history, taking our learnings from our previous franchises and pushing them beyond anything we've ever done before."

In terms of being on multiple planets, that doesn't seem to be the case, since as Jordan A. Mun is stranded on a planet called Sempiria, from which no one has returned for 600 years.