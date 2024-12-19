Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet drowns in dislikes on Youtube

HQ

Angry so-called incels who hate or genuine dissatisfaction with what has been presented? Well, you might think that, but the fact is that Naughty Dog's recently announced next big game Intergalactic is drowning in dislikes on YouTube. The game, which has been widely criticised since its trailer was unveiled at The Game Awards, now has over 221,000 'down' thumbs on PlayStation's official YouTube channel.

This surpasses the channel's previous record of 84,000 held by the megaflop Concord. Many gamers accuse Intergalactic of promoting diversity, equality and inclusion in a way they perceive as forced. This, in turn, has led PlayStation to switch off the comments feature on the clip. The seemingly overwhelming negative response is startling, especially given how little we actually know about the game at this point.

While the game's release date is not yet set, it's hard not to wonder if the reactions internally are raising concerns at Sony and Naughty Dog. Especially since Intergalactic has already been given the unfortunate nickname Concord 2.0 in many quarters.

What do you think, are people genuinely unhappy with what has been presented or is there something else driving this wave of hatred?