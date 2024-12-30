Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet could bring a touch of horror to space

HQ

Naughty Dog's upcoming project, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, has left many fans with more questions than answers since its debut at the Game Awards. Set in space and starring Tati Gabrielle as the lead character, Jordan A. Mun, the game promises intense combat and a deep, narrative-driven experience. While details remain sparse, it's clear that the studio is aiming for something ambitious, blending the personal storytelling they're known for with a thrilling new setting.

Fans have begun speculating that the game may delve into the horror genre, particularly intergalactic horror. According to Spanish YouTuber Joanastic, concept artist Tye Martinez, known for his work in cyberpunk horror, has contributed to the project. This could point to a darker, more unsettling tone for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

While nothing is confirmed yet, it's worth noting that Naughty Dog's The Last of Us also explored horror elements, proving the studio's knack for creating tension-filled narratives. Could Intergalactic follow a similar path? With its cyberpunk aesthetic and hints of the unknown, it certainly seems possible. We'll be keeping a close eye on this one as we move into 2025.

Would you like to see Naughty Dog bring space horror to their new game?