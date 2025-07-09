Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet already has a Lego set

HQ

Despite the game not even being out yet, or close to it, it seems the hype for Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is already real. Recently, documents for the Lego build of the 984 Tempest NDX, AKA the retro futuristic ship we see in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, popped up online.

Neil Druckmann caught wind of these documents, and immediately contacted Lego creator 2Bricks in order to get his hands on one of these ships. As spotted by Push Square, Druckmann ended up getting the build hand-delivered by 2Bricks, and placing it upon his desk at his home.

The build requires 1,349 pieces to be completed, and could cost up to around $140 if you don't have much spare Lego lying around. Still, if you want to fly around your own mini ship while you wait for the in-game version to arrive whenever Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet launches, you might want to take a look.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is in development for PS5.

This is an ad: