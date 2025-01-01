Intergalactic leaves Astro Bot creators starstruck

HQ

The 2024 Game Awards left no shortage of jaw-dropping announcements, but one revelation truly stole the show: Naughty Dog's upcoming game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. As anticipation builds for this bold new IP, even the creators of Astro Bot, the award-winning Team Asobi, couldn't hide their excitement. In a recent interview with Famitsu, members of the studio admitted they transitioned from developers to fans within minutes of seeing the reveal, calling the project "perfect for the future of PlayStation."

Team Asobi's director, Nicolas Doucet, shared how his team, fresh off their Game of the Year win, marveled at the work of their PlayStation Studio peers. Other key team members echoed the sentiment, highlighting the camaraderie between studios. Hiroaki Yatoku, lead designer, noted that Naughty Dog's team enthusiastically celebrated Team Asobi's victory at the gala, emphasizing the collaborative spirit that has become a hallmark of PlayStation Studios.

While details about Intergalactic remain under wraps, the buzz is palpable. Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog's co-president, hinted that this new franchise is their most ambitious yet, teasing fans with promises of an unpredictable and groundbreaking experience.

What are your hopes for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet? Could this be Naughty Dog's next The Last of Us-level phenomenon?