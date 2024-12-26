Intergalactic actress reacts to the game's negative reception

HQ

Actress Tati Gabrielle, who plays the protagonist in Naughty Dog's new title Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, has responded to the wave of negative feedback following the release of the game's first trailer. While many actors dealing with controversy often take a more somber approach to such criticism, Gabrielle chose a different route. On social media, she posted a drawing of herself alongside Ciri from The Witcher, both sharing a moment with a drink titled "incel tears."

Gabrielle also wrote "you mad bro?" which seemed to add fuel to the fire, especially among those who were displeased with Gabrielle's character. Despite the heated reactions, it seems Gabrielle is embracing the situation with a sense of humor and confidence.

