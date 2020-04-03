Interactive visual novel If Found set to release in May

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Follow us
Developer Dreamfeel announced today that its interactive visual novel If Found will release on PC via Steam and the App Store on May 19. The game follows protagonist Kasio as she faces challenges when trying to stop a black hole from destroying the world and with it, her home in Ireland.
Take a look at the trailer below (and wishlist it on Steam if you're interested).
Loading next content