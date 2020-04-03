Cookies

If Found

Interactive visual novel If Found set to release in May

Developer Dreamfeel and publisher Annapurna Interactive are set to release visual novel If Found later this spring.

Developer Dreamfeel announced today that its interactive visual novel If Found will release on PC via Steam and the App Store on May 19. The game follows protagonist Kasio as she faces challenges when trying to stop a black hole from destroying the world and with it, her home in Ireland.

Take a look at the trailer below (and wishlist it on Steam if you're interested).

If Found

