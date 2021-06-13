Interactive thriller 12 Minutes is releasing August this year

It's been under development for a while now, the interactive thriller 12 Minutes from Luis Antonio and Annapurna Interactive. The first time it was revealed was back in 2015 and almost exactly two years ago, at E3 it was hinted that the adventure would finally be close to release - but that was not the case at all. Instead, we have now received August 19 this year as a new release date during the Microsoft and Bethesda event.

So what exactly is this intricate murder mystery? The premise is that you have to solve a murder, in an apartment, seen from a bird's eye view, and you have to do it in 12 minutes. After that, it restarts. Think Groundhog Day mixed with Zelda Majora's Mask and a little Memento on top of it. The loop lasts until you manage to crack the code and according to the developer, you can expect up to 20 hours of excitement.

Some famous names will give voices to the characters, including Willem Dafoe, James McAvoy and Daisy Ridley, and as if that wasn't enough, the scene itself is also clearly inspired by Stanley Kubrick's classic The Shining.

Check out the spanking new trailer below.