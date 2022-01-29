Interactive poem A Memoir Blue just got delayed

HQ

A Memoir Blue is an interactive poem about a superstar athlete and the all-encompassing love between mother and daughter. Developed by NY based studio Cloisters Interactive, it seems that the title is ready to take players on an emotional journey.

Originally planned to release on February 10, A Memoir Blue now has been delayed to March 24, publisher Annapurna Interactive announced. As for why this indie adventure got pushed back, it is still unclear.

A Memoir Blue will land on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC when it launches. It will also be included in Xbox Game Pass on day one.

You can add it to your wishlist on Steam right now, if interested.