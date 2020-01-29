Interactive anime adaptation of Steins;Gate 0 Elite confirmed

This past weekend, a new sci-fi adventure with the mad scientist Okabe Rintaro and his iconic lab mems was announced, but the details have not yet been clearly communicated. Just like last year's visual novel Steins;Gate: Elite was re-imagined using the original film footage of the anime of the same name, so is the spin-off series Steins;Gate 0 getting an "Elite" version now too.

Unfortunately, the official details end there, so we don't know when Steins;Gate: 0 Elite will release or for which platforms developer 5pb. is aiming for. Steins;Gate: 0 is a fairly recent visual novel from 2018 and continues the story of the original game in an alternative arc. New characters and conspiracies are devoted to the topic of artificial intelligence, and the old cast is also largely used.

We took a closer look at the new release of Steins;Gate: Elite last year and were quite satisfied with the result, despite some minor cuts. You can read more about the changes between the elite version and the original game in Sam's review.

Thanks: Kagakuadv, Crunchyroll.