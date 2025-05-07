Inter strikes last in memorable 4-3 Champions League semi-final against Barcelona

HQ

The Champions League semi-final between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona will be remembered for the ages: 3-3 in the first leg at Montjuic, 3-3 after 90 minutes in San Siro... and one final goal for the Italian side on extra time, eliminating Barcelona, favourites for the title since the League Phase.

It was a thrilling match from the start: Inter struck first with Lautaro Martínez after 21 minutes, followed by a penalty by Cubarsí over Martínez, scored by Çalhanoğlu. However, during the vast majority of the second half, Barça showed fortitued even with two goals against and quickly turned the game upside down: Eric García, Dani Olmo and finally Raphinha, top scorer of the competition, at the 87th minute, leading the knockout for the first time.

Hansi Flick and his team saw themselves already in the Champions League final for the first time in ten years, so they took their foot off the accelerator. Not Lamine Yamal, who was the best Barça player, and had a clear opportunity to score the 2-4 in a shot that hit the goalpost... and one minute later, Francesco Acerbi scored the equaliser after a mistake by Eric García and Ronald Araújo.

The extra time was intense, with both teams creating good chances and Inter's goalkeeper Yann Sommer making more miraculous saves, but the only shot that crossed the line was Davide Frattesi in the 99th minute. With 20 more minutes to go, Barça still had many chances, but Inter stood firm under heavy rain (from the clouds and from Lamine) and eliminated Barcelona from Champions League, just like they did in 2010, the last time they won the European Cup.