Inter Milan's second goalkeeper Josep Martínez fatally hit an elder person with his car

A tragic accident happened Monday morning in Milan. Josep Martínez, Inter Milan's second goalkeeper, hit a 81-year-old man in a wheelchair with his car, who died instantly. The accident happened in Fenegró, near Como, at around 9:30, not far from Inter's training grounds, where the goalkeeper may have been driving to.

According to a report from Repubblica, the man suffered a sudden illness and veered into the lane where Martínez was driving. The goalkeeper stopped immediately to provide first aid, but couldn't do anything, and was left shocked and affected by the sudden and tragic accident.

Martínez, aged 27, signed for Inter Milan in 2024, playing as second goalkeeper behind Yann Sommer, making ten appearances in the season, mostly for Coppa Italia and Serie A. He has made two appearances so far for the Italian club. He used to be the main goalkeeper for Genoa, also in Serie A, and previously he played in Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, and Spanish side Las Palmas.