Inter Milan veteran Cristian Chivu appointed as new manager, starts at Club World Cup

Only a few days after the Champions League fiasco, losing 5-0 to Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan's manager Simone Inzaghi chose to leave to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. This week, his replacement has been announced: Cristian Chivu, formerly Parma manager, joins on a two-year contract that will start with the Club World Cup next week.

The Romanian manager, 44, used to play as a defender for Inter between 2007 and 2014, winning three Serie A titles as well as 2010 Champions League, the final European Cup Inter lifter, after falling in the 2025 and 2023 finals. Chivu also worked as manager for the youth teams between 2018 and 2024, befor joininng Parma in February 2025 to help them avoid relegation, something he accomplished.

"During his existence, Cristian Eugen Chivu has gone through experiences and challenges of enormous importance, events that have shaped him as a man and a professional, binding him inextricably to the black and blue colors, which from today he returns to represent in his third Inter life, as coach of the First Team", Inter said in a statement.