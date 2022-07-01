Inter Milan joins eFootball 2022's roster of partnered teams

HQ

It was only a few days ago that Konami announced that it was partnering with FC Bayern München. Now, today, it has also announced another partnership with a leading European football club, FC Internazionale Milano (Inter Milan).

This partnership is regarded as "one of [Konami's] largest footballing partnerships", and will see eFootball 2022 getting exclusive rights to the team until July 2024, when the partnership comes to an end.

It's also said that this deal includes global football video game partner status for Inter Milan, as well as training kit back partner status, and youth development centre partner status.

"Adding a club the stature of Inter Milan to our cohort of partner clubs is very exciting for KONAMI," said Naoki Morita, Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. 's European president. "With the naming rights to the Youth Development Centre, the eFootball branding on the team's training kit, and their involvement in our ever-expanding portfolio of eSports activations, we at KONAMI know that this partnership will bring us many successes now and for the long-term."

There is no mention of any financial details regarding the partnership.