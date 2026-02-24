Inter Milan defeated again by Bodø/Glimt, second Norwegian team to qualify for round of 16 Champions League

HQ

The Champions League games on Tuesday February 24 went as expected given the results from last week... including a shocking elimination by last year's finalist Inter Milan, defeated by Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.

The yellow club has made history by being the second Norwegian team to reach Champions League round of 16... and defeating Inter Milan TWICE: 3-1 at home in the first leg, 1-2 away in the secong leg, a 5-2 result on aggregate.

Bodo's next rival could be Sporting or Manchester City. Only one Norwegian team reached further than Bodo/Glimt, Rosenborg in the 1996/97 season, losing to Juventus in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Atlético de Madrid thrashed Club Brugge 4-1 in a tense and even duel finally decided... by a Norwegian player, Alexander Sorloth, who scored a hat-trick.

Newcastle took only six minutes to score two against Qarabag, and although the match ended 3-2, the aggrefate is a huge 9-3. And Leverkusen drawed 0-0 to Olympiacos, but the German club advances with the 2-0 victory from last week.

On Wednesday, two other Italian teams will need to come from behind: Atalanta vs. Dortmund (three goals down) and Juventus vs. Galatasaray (two goals down). PSG and Real Madrid will face Monaco and Benfica with one goal of advantage.

The draw for Champions League round of 16 will be on Friday, and these are the potential match ups for the games next month.



Monaco/Paris vs. Barcelona or Chelsea



Qarabag/Newcastle vs. Barcelona or Chelsea



Galatasaray/Juventus vs. Liverpool or Tottenham



Club Brugge/Atleti vs. Liverpool or Tottenham



Real Madrid/Benfica vs. Sporting or Manchester City



Bodo/Glimt/Inter vs. Sporting or Manchester City



Borussia Dortmund/Atalanta vs. Arsenal or Bayern



Olympiacos/Leverkusen vs. Arsenal or Bayern

