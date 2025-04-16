Inter midfielder Mkhitaryan denies that his team "over celebrated" after winning the first leg against Bayern

HQ

Bayern Munich lost at home last week against Inter Milan, 1-2, a surprising defeat at the Allianz Arena, the same stadium that will host the final on May 31. However, it was only the first leg, there are at least 90 minutes left to be played. That's what struck Harry Kane, who said that the Nerazzurri celebrated "like they won the tie" in an interview right after last week's match, adding that they are a dangerous team to any rival (via ESPN).

His words became viral and reached Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Inter midfielder, who was asked in the press conference on Tuesday that it was not "a massive celebration". "Everyone is free to say what they want. We know what we did, we know we were just happy after the first game, it was not a massive celebration", the Armenian said.

"There are a lot of people who talk off the field, outside the club, and we try not to hear or listen to any of that."

In fact, in Bayern's own press conference on Tuesday, Harry Kane said that he said that "in the moment with the emotions after the game". "I'm sure if we win and go through, there would be a celebration for us. It's football, it is what it is."

Inter welcomes Bayern tonight at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST. With only one goal difference, the knock-out is still wide open and anything could happen, and Inter must not relax. Barcelona and Paris can testify to that.