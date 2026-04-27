Inter Miami's new stadium brought bad luck: still winless after three matches

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Leo Messi's Inter Miami opened a new stadium earlier this month, on April 4. Called the Nu Stadium, this new stadium replaces the Chase Stadium with a larger capacity, 26,700 seats, and is strategically located near the the Miami International Airport. However, it seems that Inter Miami is taking its time to get used to the new home, as they haven't won a match yet after three games.

Since the stadium opened for the first time on April 4, Inter Miami has had three draws, 2-2 against Austin, 2-2 against New York Red Bulls, and 1-1 against New England. They have had more luck as a visitor, winning New York City 3-2, Colorado 3-2 and Real Salt Lake 2-0 in the last month.

Inter Miami's next game at their new home will be next Saturday May 2, a derby against Orlando City. This uneven start of the season has caused Inter Miami to be second in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, winning 19 of the first 30 points.