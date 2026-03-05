Inter Miami reveals their new stadium, called Nu Stadium, with capacity and opening date

HQ

Inter Miami has announced the name for their new stadium, which will open in one month, on April 4, for a match between Inter Miami and Austin. Previously known as Miami Freedom Park, the stadium, which started construction in 2023, near the Miami International Airpot, will be named Nu Stadium, following a partnership with Brazilian bank Nubank.

The stadium will have a capacity of 26,700 seats and will have the largest parking at any MLS stadium. The stadium will also host concerts, corporate and private events, and will even have a a premium lounge for 770 people to watch the players through a glass tunnel as they move from the locker rooms to the field.

"Nu Stadium will be the home of the Inter Miami family and a space that will remind everyone who visits it about the freedom to dream," said David Beckham, co-owner of the club. The partnership with Nubank will also mean that the official jerseys will wear the logo of the bank.

Inter Miami will play their last games at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale this month, before moving to this newer football stadium, one of the biggest "soccer" investments in the country, for the current champions of the Major Soccer League.