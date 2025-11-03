Inter Miami loses second play-off match, will be decided in match 3 on weekend

HQ

The Major League Soccer play-offs are bound to continue into the deciding match 3 for most teams in the Eastern Conference, except for Philadelphia Union, who defeated Chicago Fire 3-0 in match 2, after winning the previous match in penalties. However, the rest, including Inter Miami, will have to wait for next weekend to know if they reach conference semi-finals in the MLS post-season.

In Inter Miami, the team with Leo Messi, and with Barça legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets about to retire from football, won 3-1 the first game against Nashville but lost the second on Sunday 2-1. This means that, as play-offs are a best of three games, they will decide the winner next Saturday November 8, at 18:00 CEST, in Miami, with home court advantage given their favourable result in the regular season.

These are all the MLS games next weekend:



Charlotte vs. New York City: Friday, 7 Nov, 18:00 CET



Cincinnati vs. Columbus: Saturday, 8 Nov, 18:00 CET



Inter Miami vs. Nashville: Saturday, 8 Nov, 18:00 CET



Minnesota vs. Seattle Sounders: Saturday, 8 Nov, 18:00 CET



San Diego FC vs. Portland: Sunday, 9 Nov, 18:00 CET



Before that, a round 2 match between Seattle Sounders and Minnesota remains on Tuesday morning. Minnesota leads, and would face San Diego or Portland in Conference Semi-final. The other Western Conference will be between Los Angeles FC and Vancouver WhiteCups.