Inter Miami finds replacement for Busquets and Alba in another LaLiga veteran (Real Madrid, Sevilla, Atleti)

After winning MLS for the first time, Inter Miami is preparing the squad for next season, which will be the last full one with the current calendar. The club needs to make up for the losses of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who have retired from professional football right after winning the title.

To use the available slot for international player, Inter Miami has picked another LaLiga veteran. Sergio Reguilón has joined Inter Miami CF as a free agent, after his contract with Tottenham Hotspur ended in the 2024/25 season. The 29-year-old defender, a product from Real Madrid academy, made a few appearances for Real Madrid first-team in 2018 but found greater success in Sevilla, where he won UEFA Europa League and was added to the squad of the season.

He then moves to Tottenham Hotspure spending some years on loan at Atlético de Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford, before landing this new job at Inter Miami, which will link him with the MLS club until December 2027.

"It's a very ambitious project, a winning Club that is doing things the right way, and that's what attracted me: coming here to keep winning and competing", said Reguilón. "My objective is to keep winning, go after the trophies we're missing, and win everything here."