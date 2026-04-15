Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano resigns, replaced by the man who discovered Messi

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MLS champions Inter Miami have a new coach, Guillermo Hoyos, after Javier Mascherano voluntarily left the club due to personal reasons. The 41-year-old, who trained Argentina U20 and U23 teams before joining Inter Miami in 2024 (and former teammate of Leo Messi, Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets in FC Barcelona, where he played for eight seasons) announced his exit on Tuesday, ending his tenure only months after being crowned in the MLS.

"I will always carry with me the memory of our first star, and wherever I am, I will continue to wish the Club all the best moving forward. I have no doubt that the Club will continue to achieve success in the future", said Mascherano in a statement.

Guillermo Hoyos replaces Mascherano the rest of the season

Immediately, Inter Miami announced that Guillermo Hoyos will take his place until the end of the season (the regular season ends in November 2026, and the post-season continues until December). The 62-year-old Argentinian, credited for discovering Leo Messi when he worked as coach for Barcelona B, has worked in Greece, Cyprus, Bolivia, Chile, United States, and Mexico, before joining Miami as sporting director and being responsible for overseeing and advancing the Club's professional pathway development structure.

Inter Miami has had a more difficult start of the season: 3 wins, 3 defeats and 1 draw since the 2026 season started last month, leaving them third in the Eastern Conference. Not too worrying, as in the Major League Soccer, just like most sport leagues in North America, the regular season is followed by play-offs, so even the team placed ninth have chances of winning the trophy in December.