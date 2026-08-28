Inter Miami appoints new manager, has not won any of their last five matches

HQ

Cristian González, also known as Kily González, has been appointed as managed of the MLS team Inter Miami, replacing Guillermo Hoyos, who was only appointed as interim manager after the previous coach, Javier Mascherano, who led the team to their first MLS trophy, resigned for personal reasons.

González, Argentinian from Rosario, 52 years old, used to play for Boca Juniors, Zaragoza, Valencia, Inter Milan and ended his career where he started, at Rosario Central. As a manager, he also coached Rosario Central, as well as Unión and Platense; Inter Miami is his first team as coach outside of Argentina, and will count with Leo Messi, who recently returned to action after his father's death.

Despite the recent signing of Casemiro, disappointing results in the MLS have left them second in the Eastern Conference, 10 points behins Nashville, losing four of their last five matches, and also eliminated from the Leagues Cup.