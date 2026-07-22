Inter Miami adds Casemiro to their list of football legends and will play with Messi

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Inter Miami has added another star to their squad: the Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who ended his stint at Manchester United despite fans chanting him to stay "one more year", will likely end his career at Inter Miami, as the 34-year-old has signed for a one-year deal, with opportunity for two additional years, with the current MLS champions.

"The five-time UEFA Champions League-winning midfielder joins the Club as a free agent and will remain under contract through the conclusion of the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with an extension option until June 2029", the club informed today. Because Inter Miami acquired Casemiro through the Discover Priority from LA Galaxy, the Los Angeles team will receive compensation.

"What motivates me the most, and I think this is true for every player, is winning and continuing to grow. The project the Club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a lot to me", said Casemiro, best remembered for the nine years he spent at Real Madrid, winning five Champions League titles... and now will play alongside Barça legends Leo Messi and Luis Suárez.

Despite some uneven years at United, where he joined in 2022, when some questioned his fitness, he improved last season and was part of the Brazil squad for World Cup, scoring a goal and an assist.