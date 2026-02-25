Inter manager Chivu disappointed, but "can't fault my players, they gave absolutely everything"

HQ

Cristian Chivu, Inter Milan manager, spoke about his disappointment after the shocking elimination from Champions League by Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt, suffering to defeats in a row leaving a 5-2 aggregate score from the two games of the knockout play-off rounds.

"We were up against a very well-organised team, with ten men behind the ball, and the longer we couldn't score, the more confident they became", who said that his players gave absolutely everything. Indeed, Inter dominated ball possession, 70% and shot 33 times, but only 6 on target, while Bodo/Glimt made good use of their few chances: 7 shots, 5 on target, 2 goals.

"There's a lot of disappointment because we really wanted to go through, but we faced a team that was organised, determined and full of energy and they deserve to go through".

Inter will now focus their attention on Serie A, where they are ten points clear of the closer pursuer, AC Milan. Winning the league in his first campaign will be a big achievement for 40-year-old Chivu, but the pain of the elimination from Champions League (last year's finalist didn't make it into the last 16) won't be forgotten easily.