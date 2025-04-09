Inter gets a valuable lead and ends unbeaten run at home for Bayern Munich

HQ

Bayern Munich expected to take a good lead in the first leg of the Champions League quater-finals in Munich, having been unbeaten at home for 22 games at Champions League, but got stunned by visitors Inter, striking first and last and getting a valuable 2-1 victory. The locals had way more opportunities, and Bayern's coach Vincent Kompany was satisfied in that regard, knowing that "we were more dangerous and had more chances".

In fact, the goal by Lautaro Martínez in the 38th minute was the first on target shot of the team, but it took an impossible trajectory for Manuel Neuer to stop. Thomas Muller draw the game at the 85th minute, but Davide Frattesi sealed Inter's win three minutes later.

The second leg promises to be exciting, as Bayern will have an uphill battle to in Milan if they want to be closer to the final at home turf. The winner of this quater-final will face either Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund on semi-finals.