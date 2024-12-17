Inter devastates Lazio in Rome: 0-6 in a crutial match for Serie A

HQ

No other European league is as close as Italy's Serie A right now. After 16 matchdays, five teams are separated by just six points: Atalanta, Napoli, Inter, Fiorentina and Lazio. Juventus, traditionally Italy's strongest team, isn't too far off with 28 points.

The leader is Atalanta with 37 points, followed by Napoli with 35 points and Inter with 34 points... and one game less.

The season is still very long, and there's a lot of competition, but yesterday Inter made a shocking move when they mercilessly thrashed Lazio (fifth, with 31 points) 0-6, at their own home, the Olimpico in Rome.

It is rare to see such a huge result, particularly among the top teams on one of the biggest leagues in Europe. And, if the first 30 minutes were any indication, the match should have gone to Lazio's side.

However, at the 41th minute, referee discovered a handball by Samuel Gigot when he went to the VAR to check something else. Penalty awarded, scored, and the nightmare for the Romans began. The next three goals happened in barely 12 minutes in real, effective play: from the 45' to the 53'.

Inter turned a tough game into a walk in the park, and has won more than just three points: a historic humilliation to Lazio, and inflated their goal average, which can be crutial for such a disputed league as Serie A... so far.