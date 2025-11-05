Inter and Milan buy San Siro stadium for €197m, will be demolished and rebuilt

HQ

It is official: San Siro stadium will go away. The iconic stadium in Milan, that houses home games for both AC Milan and Inter Milan, has been bought to the city by both clubs for €197m and will be demolished, to build a new, more modern stadium, alongside a urban regeneration project for the district.

The new stadium will have 71,500 seats (which is 4,000 less than the current stadium), at a €1,3000 million cost, and will be designed by Foster + Partners, the architecture firm by Norman Foster, also behind the 2007 renovation of Wembley Stadium and the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

"The stadium will meet the highest international standards and is destined to become a new architectural icon for the City of Milan", the clubs said. Despite how iconic it is, the stadium has deteriorated over the years, and didn't meet the UEFA standards for the Euro 2032, which will be held in Italy and Turkey.

The new stadium is expected to be finalised around 2031, with works expected to start in 2027, with the final design being approved in the first half of 2026. The stadium will continue to operate this season, and it will host the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

No official design has been released, though some crazy ideas were shared in the past... Are you saddened about the demolition of San Siro?