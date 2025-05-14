Intense clashes shake Tripoli after militia leader's death

HQ

The latest news on Libya . Fierce fighting erupted in Tripoli for a second consecutive night following the killing of a prominent militia leader. The violence has sparked fears of further instability in the Libyan capital, with the United Nations calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The unrest, centered in densely populated areas, marks a escalation in the power struggle between armed factions. As the capital braces for more clashes, the developments could ultimately strengthen the position of Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah.