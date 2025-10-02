Intel's stock skyrockets as AMD flirts with a game-changing deal

HQ

For a long time, Intel was the obvious choice of processor when buying a PC, but around ten years ago, the pendulum began to swing toward AMD, and it went faster and faster. Today, Intel has lost a lot of market share, and its processors are often criticized for not really keeping up.

Now, a report from CNBC shows how the processor landscape has changed, as it turns out that Intel is currently negotiating with AMD to manufacture the latter's processors. The fact that the old giant will be producing its fiercest competitor's products is undeniably something that was difficult to predict just five years ago, but that is how it may turn out.

The news was well received by the market, and Intel's share price jumped 7% as a result of this revelation.