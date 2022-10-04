Intel's A-GPU series trades blow with Nvidia with aggressive pricing, performance and design

HQ

Intel's Arc GPU, of which has been known for a very long time time seems to hit the sweet spot in both price, design, power draw and not the least design, which is some of the most subtle seen in a long time - and is launching the same day as Nvidia's RTX 40 series is bold - really bold. It targets the mid-range market, and while pre-production samples have been critiqued for bad drivers, all those who have had their hands on the product agree that it holds a massive amount of computing power, especially at the given price point.

However, critics have pointed out that Intel have left out the actual main competitors, the 6000 RX series from AMD, that is known for extreme bang for their buck, as well as impressive raw computing power even in entry level models, and the clear omittance of competing AMD cards has left some to speculate on whether Intel hopes for customers to forget all about them.

The A750 is priced at $289 and the A770 at $329.

Availability for reviewers, especially in Europe has been scarce, but a new and serious player on the GPU market is always welcome after.