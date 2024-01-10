Intel's 14th gen CPU has entered the laptop market

HQ

Intel announces the 14th Gen mobile processor family, led by the the new flagship, i9-14900HX featuring 24 cores and what Intel claims is "the world's best experience for mobile enthusiasts".

"Our Intel Core 14th Gen processor family is built to bring top-notch performance and platform features to enthusiast and mainstream PC users alike," said Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstations​, Client Computing Group. "Enthusiasts on-the-go can now enjoy the best mobile experience available today with our HX-series processors. And mainstream desktop users can now experience the efficient performance and robust platform features available in our latest-gen 65-watt and 35-watt desktop processors."

Alongside is the newly launched Intel Core Ultra, usually powering AI focused products.

The Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors "are built for gamers, creators and professionals who need both higher levels of compute performance and require the mobility that a laptop provides".

i9-14900HX has eight Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores).

Main features accoding to Intel: