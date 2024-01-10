Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Intel's 14th gen CPU has entered the laptop market

The flagship model brings 24 cores to play with.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Intel announces the 14th Gen mobile processor family, led by the the new flagship, i9-14900HX featuring 24 cores and what Intel claims is "the world's best experience for mobile enthusiasts".

"Our Intel Core 14th Gen processor family is built to bring top-notch performance and platform features to enthusiast and mainstream PC users alike," said Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstations​, Client Computing Group. "Enthusiasts on-the-go can now enjoy the best mobile experience available today with our HX-series processors. And mainstream desktop users can now experience the efficient performance and robust platform features available in our latest-gen 65-watt and 35-watt desktop processors."

Alongside is the newly launched Intel Core Ultra, usually powering AI focused products.

The Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors "are built for gamers, creators and professionals who need both higher levels of compute performance and require the mobility that a laptop provides".

i9-14900HX has eight Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores).

Main features accoding to Intel:


  • Up to 5.8 GHz turbo frequency

  • Up to 24 cores (eight P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads in its i9-14900HX processors.

  • Support for up to 192 gigabytes (GB) of total DDR5-5600.

  • Thunderbolt™ 5, delivering 80 gigabits per second (Gbps) of bi-directional bandwidth,

  • Leading wireless features, including integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and available new discrete Intel® Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig) for multi-gigabit speeds in more locations

  • -he latest in Bluetooth® connectivity with support for both Bluetooth 5.4 and Bluetooth 5.3

Intel's 14th gen CPU has entered the laptop market


Loading next content