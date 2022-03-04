Intel suspends all shipments to Russia and Belarus

HQ

Every day, new reports of companies leaving Russia as a response to their war on Ukraine is being reported. This includes video game companies like CD Projekt Red, but also others like Ikea, Spotify, Disney and Warner.

Now yet another major name can be added to this list as Intel has announced they have suspended all shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus. In very strong and straight terms, they explain the reasoning behind this choice while also adding that they are raising money for Ukraine:

"Intel condemns the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and we have suspended all shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by this war, including the people of Ukraine and the surrounding countries and all those around the world with family, friends and loved ones in the region.

We are working to support all of our employees through this difficult situation, especially those with close ties to this region. We have launched an employee donation and matching campaign through the Intel Foundation that has already raised over $1.2 million for relief efforts, and we are proud of the work our teams in surrounding areas including Poland, Germany and Romania are doing to aid refugees. We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and the global community in calling for an immediate end to this war and a swift return to peace."